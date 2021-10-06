Possible meth lab forces evacuation of Florida high-rise

Three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium were evacuated after a property manager found chemicals possibly used in a meth lab inside a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week.

The chemicals were “consistent with a clandestine lab,” Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta told news outlets.

Residents of the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour were evacuated as a safety precaution Monday afternoon, officials said. Bal Harbour is a wealthy community north of Miami Beach.

“It’s definitely a unique situation, especially here in Bal Harbour,” Mayor Gabriel Groisman told WSVN.

“From an official position, we’re still waiting for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to confirm what the lab was, what the hazardous materials were that are in that apartment,” said Groisman. “Yes, the chatter on the street is that it’s a meth lab.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the bomb squad and narcotics detectives were assisting in the investigation.