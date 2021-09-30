The McRib is returning to McDonald’s menu. Here’s when you can taste it again

The fan-favorite McRib is set to return to McDonald’s menus on Nov. 1. Image courtesy of McDonald's

Fans of the McDonald’s McRib will soon be able to sink their teeth into the iconic, saucy sandwich once again.

The sandwich — a boneless pork patty covered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions, nestled between two homestyle buns — is scheduled to return to menus for a limited time Nov. 1, McDonald’s announced Thursday.

The fan-favorite, which returns every fall, debuted in Kansas City 40 years ago.

nobody:



me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, senior archives manager at McDonald’s, said in a news release. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there’s no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sandwich has rocketed to international fame since then, spawning novelties like the McRib Jr. and the “McRib Locator”.

News of its return was celebrated by some — and questioned by others.

“Why does McDonald’s keep bringing the Mcrib back?” one Twitter user asked. “Bring back salads and snack wraps.”

Me: excited to continue this healthy and sustainable diet



Also me when the McRib comes back: pic.twitter.com/APcgILqpPb — Patricio Chile (@patjchile) September 30, 2021

“Ah yes, the McRib. Nothing says Fall in America like reconstituted pork scraps covered in sugar sauce,” wrote another.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The sandwich is filling, but may not be the best option if you’re watching your salt intake, with 39% of the daily suggested sodium intake coming from one sandwich, based on a 2,000 calorie diet. A single McRib contains 520 calories, 46 grams of carbohydrates, 28 total grams of fat and 24 grams of protein, according to nutritional information on McDonald’s website.

Its sugar content is fairly low at 13 grams.

Find your closest McDonald’s here.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 1:09 PM.