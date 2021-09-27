See how The Rolling Stones honored drummer on US tour. ‘We all miss Charlie so much’

Ronnie Wood, from left, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Steve Jordan of the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour at The Dome at America’s Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 2021 United States tour on Sunday — and for the first time the iconic band did not feature Charlie Watts behind the drums.

The band dedicated its tour to Watts, who died in August due to “an undefined health issue.” The 80-year-old Watts had been a member of the band for nearly 60 years.

Images of Watts were projected onto screens Sunday as the Stones took the stage at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, marking the beginning of their tour. The band performed “Street Fighting Man” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll” before frontman Mick Jagger gave a tribute speech to Watts.

“I just want to say that it’s quite emotional seeing those images of Charlie up on the screen,” Jagger said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The reaction from you guys, everything you’ve said and we’ve heard from you, has been really touching,” he continued. “And I want to thank you very much for all your appreciation. We all miss Charlie so much, on the stage and off the stage, and we’d love to dedicate this tour to Charlie. Here’s to you, Charlie!”

Through a 19-song medley of some of their biggest hits, the Stones concluded the first leg of the tour with “Gimme Shelter” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” It’s the first time the band has toured without Watts.

The concert ended with a photo of Watts filling the screens, as the packed crowd roared in applause, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

Thank you St. Louis for a great opening night! You can order a special print of @ronniewood’s set list at: https://t.co/He4mYU5ehQ pic.twitter.com/QGG8fNX7CS — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 27, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Watts announced in early August he would likely miss the tour to recover from a medical procedure, The Associated Press reported. Less than three weeks after that announcement, he “passed away peacefully in a London hospital,” his publicist announced to the AP.

Steve Jordan, now the youngest member of the band at 64 years old, took over as The Rolling Stones’ drummer.

The band decided to go ahead with the tour without Watts so it could celebrate his life, The Sun reported. The Rolling Stones will have 12 more shows in 11 cities during the “No Filter Tour,” which continues Thursday in Charlotte.