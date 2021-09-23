National

Friend charged with murder in killing of Houston cop’s 14-year-old-son, sheriff says

Bryan Smith Jr., 17, was charged with capital murder in the killing of a Houston, Texas, police officer’s 14-year-old son, the Montgomery County sheriff said. Screengrab from KTRK.
A classmate of a Houston police officer’s son killed in a shooting has been arrested, officials said.

Bryan Smith Jr., 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of the 14-year-old in the Houston suburb of Kingwood on Monday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was described by authorities as a friend of the teen who attended the same high school. A spokesman said Smith and the teen had been walking together before the shooting, but a motive hasn’t been released.

A witness walking in the neighborhood heard gunfire Monday night and soon found the teen collapsed on the sidewalk with several bullet wounds, officials said. The witness told investigators she saw two people running away.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Wednesday with a SWAT team and arrested Smith. The shooting remains under investigation.

In a statement to KTRK, New Caney ISD confirmed Smith and the 14-year-old attended Porter High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students,” New Caney ISD said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
