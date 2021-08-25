See cool California home where Sinatra lived, ‘Mad Men’ filmed. Yours for $21.5 million

Known as Byrdview, the iconic mid-century modern home of Frank Sinatra’s during a decade in the 1950s and ‘60s is on the market for $21.5 million

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, which spans 8,161 square feet on 13.7 acres in Chatsworth, California, might look familiar. It appeared in the hit television shows “Mad Men” and “Californication” and the movie “Dreamgirls.”

The home was built in 1951 by Pereira Luckman AIA, the architectural firm known for designing the Los Angeles International Airport. Architect William Pereira was drawing up Byrdview around the time he was designing the TransAmerica Pyramid in San Francisco, according to Mansion Global.

“You can stand anywhere in the house and be taken aback by the pure architectural details, the line and symmetry are timeless,” Barrie Livingstone of Sotheby’s International Realty Malibu Brokerage told the real estate website.

Craig Knizek of The Agency is the co-listing agent.

This famous property has been completely restored. The estate sits behind private gates with a 2/3-mile driveway. It’s being offered for the first time in 25 years with adjoining parcels that total about 14 acres “with no association, so you truly are King of your Castle,” according to the official listing.

“Byrdview provides a multitude of lucrative options and the fantasy of indulgence that cannot be duplicated,” according to the listing. “Perfect for the use of filming, it is one of the most sought-after locations in Los Angeles.”

The listing makes note of the various development opportunities for a buyer. The final tract map is approved for development of 11 individual home sites with separate entrances. Those sites are situated below “and not in view of the main residence.” Or, the listing states, the adjoining property could be used for multi-generational living, equestrian facilities, a recording studio, vineyard, helipad and orchard potential.

Byrdview sits on hilltop promontory above the 1,325-acre Chatsworth Preserve with 360-degree views. The main residence features a 50-foot pool, 2,000 square-foot pergola lounge area and a guest house with its own private circular pool. There’s a gym and spa area, too.

The three structures’ “lines were drawn over 72 years ago and will always be in vogue, the listing states. “The opportunity to own such a significant and noteworthy property is a truly rare occurrence.”

