1 dead, others injured in shooting on pier in Lake Michigan beach town, officials say

A shooting on the pier in South Haven, Michigan, a popular beach town off Lake Michigan, has left one person dead and others injured after gunfire, police said. Screengrab from Google.

A shooting on a pier in a Lake Michigan beach town has left one person dead and others injured, police said.

South Haven police confirmed to WZZM that one person was killed and others were hurt in the Friday afternoon shooting on the south beach pier. The gunfire erupted on a busy day at the popular beach, the news outlet reported.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m., WXMI reported, and police said the threat was “neutralized.”

Michigan State Police said the suspect is dead and no officers fired their weapons, WOOD reported.

