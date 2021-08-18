Rats take over California school set to reopen for first time since pandemic began

Schurr High School in Montebello, California, delayed the first day of school due to a rat infestation. Screengrab from KTLA

California teachers were excited to return to in-person learning — until they saw rats had overtaken their desks and classrooms.

They found their classrooms at Schurr High School in Montebello “littered with rat feces,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Teachers told the newspaper they could hear rats scurrying through the building as they prepared to welcome students back to school.

In some cases, rats sprinted around cabinets and jumped on classroom desks and chairs, KTLA reported. The rodents tore apart books and shredded papers.

“I could hear rats running around in the walls and ceiling,” teacher Al Cuevas told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s disgusting. Other rooms right near me were completely taken over by rats.”

Students and teachers were ready to return to Schurr High School on Monday for their first day of in-person learning since the coronavirus pandemic began, news outlets reported.

Now, the first day is pushed back.

“Today was supposed to be my first day of school in person since March 2020 at Schurr High School,” Cuevas told KTLA. “Instead we’re shut down because of a complete rat infestation.”

The school district told parents and families in a statement that it would delay the start of school because of construction and clean up. School officials didn’t mention the rats in the letter to parents.

School officials didn’t immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

“Ongoing clean up and sanitation work continues at Schurr High School,” a letter from interim superintendent Mark Skvarna said. “We would like to share that we will be moving forward with instruction via the modified independent studies model for our students beginning Thursday, August 19, 2021.”

Teachers, however, said the rats have been an ongoing problem. David Navar, president of the Montebello Teachers Association, told CBSLA it’s been a problem for years.

Teacher Paul Chavez also told the Los Angeles Times he remembers rats falling from the ceiling during meetings before this year.

Skvarna told the Los Angeles Times the district should’ve been better about identifying and addressing the problem.

The interim superintendent, who started in March, said the campus was neglected and needs to get “up to standards.” About 90% of the school’s students are Latino and 80% are from low-income families, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s a tragedy,” Navar told the CBS station. “It’s a disaster for our students who are losing out on valuable instructional days.”

Some parts of the school will continue to stay open, including registration, book and school supplies pick up, counseling and lunch distribution. Sports and technology support will also take place at the school, according to the district’s letter.

For now, students will continue learning through a “modified independent studies model” starting Thursday. There’s no set deadline for when the building will be prepared to reopen, but it could take weeks.

“The scope of work is anticipated to be completed within the next couple of weeks,” the school’s letter to families said. “The safety of students and staff remains the foremost priority.”