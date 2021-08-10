A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

Boxcar Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.

Boxcar Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The iconic Topanga Boxcar was installed in the early 70s by Bruce Sunkees (Boxcar Bruce) as an unorthodox bridge using two cranes to lower it on its concrete pillars over the creek,” the listing says. “Since then the Grand Canyon Rail Road boxcar has been home to several ventures, including a mechanics garage and an artists studio visited by many during Topanga Artist Studio Tour and has outlived the Grand Canyon Rail Road itself.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s not every day one has the opportunity to purchase a retreat so iconic, especially if you’re a train enthusiast. While the idea of having a bridge made out of a boxcar is particular unique, the idea of turning train cars into a tiny home is not, and is currently a trend of sorts — all to reduce carbon footprints.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing is held by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER