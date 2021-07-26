News briefs

Cheney takes starring role on Capitol attack panel amid GOP attacks

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Monday won a key speaking spot at the opening session of the congressional committee investigating the storming of the Capitol — and Republican leaders denounced her as a turncoat.

Cheney, the senior GOP lawmaker on the Democratic-led committee, will speak immediately after chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., at the closely watched opening hearing of the controversial committee Tuesday.

That prime perch underlines Cheney’s power as the senior Republican lawmaker on the committee that will investigate the events of Jan. 6 when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump rampaged through the Capitol.

Cheney’s decision to participate in the committee has enraged Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

He branded the onetime ally and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., as “Pelosi Republicans,” a reference to the fact that they were appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Cheney responded by calling McCarthy “pretty childish.”

“We have a lot of important work to do,” Cheney said before ducking into her congressional office.

Cheney has staked her political career on holding Trump and his acolytes accountable for the shocking Capitol attack, which was designed to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.

—New York Daily News

Minnesota legislator won't step down; wife denies abuse allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rep. John Thompson said Monday that he will not resign amid reports of previous domestic abuse allegations that his wife and a group of supporters denied in a news conference outside the State Capitol.

"If you're not careful, the oppressor will have you believe that they're the ones being oppressed," said Thompson, DFL-St. Paul. "One of the greatest quotes I've ever heard in my life is your life begins to end when you remain silent about things that matter the most. I will not remain silent. I will not be resigning."

Thompson's wife, who referred to herself as Lea Austin-Thompson but whose legal name is Aleatha, told reporters that they "no longer have the permission" to publish details about her and her family's life. But she then proceeded to discuss her reaction to recent news coverage on public records related to police calls that described multiple cases of alleged choking and punching by Thompson, at times in front of children, in three cities between 2003 and 2011.

"I am not now nor have ever been an abused woman," Austin said. "I am not a victim of domestic abuse. I'm not going to say that we didn't have any issues but we've worked on those things."

News of the allegations, which stemmed from police calls in Superior, Wisconsin, Eagan and St. Paul, prompted Gov. Tim Walz and a deep cast of state DFL party leaders to join Republicans in calling for Thompson's resignation. After Thompson disputed the accuracy of the police reports this month, Walz told reporters that "I think it would be very unusual for three different police departments stretching over a decade to fabricate information."

—Star Tribune

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty to UAE illegal lobbying charges

Tom Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of the United Arab Emirates and lied to investigators about it.

The founder of Colony Capital Inc. and former chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee appeared calm Monday while answering questions from a federal magistrate judge, and even while being mobbed by cameras as he left the courthouse in New York City. It was the first in-person court appearance for Barrack, 74, since being arrested in California on Tuesday.

“Of course I am innocent of all these charges and we will prove that in court,” Barrack said in a statement after the Brooklyn hearing. He made reference to the Statue of Liberty and how it’s made of steel with a copper patina. “We’re in the middle of a very heated moment and I can only tell you that the hardest steel is forged from the hottest fire.”

He appeared alongside his employee, Matthew Grimes, 27, who also faces charges from prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York. Barrack is accused of acting as an agent of the UAE in a yearslong effort to sway Trump’s foreign policy, both during the 2016 campaign and after his election, according to the seven-count felony indictment.

Barrack spent four days in jail after his July 20 arrest. He posted a $250 million bond Friday and agreed to wear a GPS ankle bracelet.

Grimes also pleaded not guilty. He posted a $5 million bond last week.

—Bloomberg News

A giant hamster wheel washed up on a Florida beach. A man was inside

MIAMI — Seashells, plastic water bottles, the occasional flip-flop. Those are typical things you might find on a beach.

But a giant hamster wheel? Not so likely.

On Saturday morning, a Florida man was discovered inside a giant floating contraption, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which posted pictures of the red machine washed up on shore.

The agency says “driver” Reza Baluchi was inside, unharmed. The 49-year-old told authorities he was attempting to raise money for charity by “running” on water from St. Augustine to New York City by way of Bermuda, but ran into some problems.

Baluchi and his hydropod, as he calls it, washed ashore near Hammock, in Flagler County, about 30 miles from where he first started the endeavor in St. Johns County.

Flagler County deputies said they arrived at the beach after several alarmed callers reported seeing the UFO, unidentified floating object. The hydropod is basically a metal cylinder with paddle wheels.

The long-distance runner told authorities he “came across some complications that brought him back to shore.”

The money Baluchi was trying to raise was to go to first responders, the kind that just got him out of his latest situation. The vessel is reportedly outfitted with GPS and enough food and water for days.

—Miami Herald