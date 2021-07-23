Freebies for first responders, frontline workers on 24/7 Day. Here’s what to know

Sheetz is one of more than two dozen convenience stores honoring first responders with coffee, soft drinks and others freebies on 24/7 Day. Image courtesy of Sheetz / Planit

First responders work around the clock, and their efforts will be honored at retailers nationwide on 24/7 Day.

Launched by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Foundation in 2018, the annual event rallies the convenience industry in celebrating uniformed officers, firefighters, EMTs, medical personnel and volunteers “who work around the clock, 24/7, serving our communities to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone,” according to the foundation’s website.

The event is celebrated annually on July 24.

This year, more than two dozen convenience retailers across the U.S. are giving away free coffee, drinks and other treats to frontline workers as a “thank you” for their hard work. Here are some retailers offering a freebie this Saturday:

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering a free any size self-serve coffee or fizz product to all uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers and firefighters on July 24.

No purchase is necessary, and the deal is good at any of the store’s 631 locations.

“This offer is Sheetz’s way of recognizing and showing appreciation for the work of our first responders and frontline workers as part of 24/7 Day,” the company said in a news release.

Sheetz has locations across North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Find the nearest location here.

Allsup’s

Police, fire, Red Cross volunteers, doctors and other medical personnel are eligible to receive a fountain, frozen, or coffee beverage of any size on the house.

Frontline workers must be in uniform or present their badge to receive the one-day offer.

Allsup’s has locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Find your nearest location here.

Certified Oil

Thirsty? On-duty police officers, fire, EMT, department of corrections and military personnel can enjoy a free Farmhouse blend coffee or fountain beverage on July 24.

All personnel must be in uniform.

Certified Oil has locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Find the nearest one here.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms is also offering all on-duty and uniformed first responders a free Farmhouse blend coffee and fountain drink. No purchase is necessary.

The convenience store chain has several locations across Florida.

Find the nearest one here.

ExtraMile

ExtraMile will treat uniformed police, firefighters, Red Cross volunteers, paramedics and hospital workers to a free coffee on 24/7 Day.

Frontline workers can also show their badge or ID to receive the offer.

ExtraMile has locations across California, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada and Utah, according to CSP Daily News.

Find the one nearest you here.

Loop Neighborhood Markets

Police, fire, EMS, doctors, nurses, medical personnel, 911 first responders and Red Cross volunteers can receive any size coffee on the house on 24/7 Day.

They must be in uniform or show a valid ID to get the freebie.

Loop Neighborhood Markets has locations across California.

Is there one near you? Find out here.

MinitMart

MinitMart is rewarding uniformed officers, fire, EMT, DOC and emergency personnel with a free Farmhouse blend coffee or fountain drink on July 24.

No purchase is necessary.

MinitMart has locations in Kansas, Missouri and other states. Find the one nearest you here.

Pilot

Uniformed first responders, including doctors, nurses and Red Cross volunteers, can receive their choice of a 20-ounce soft drink or any size coffee, frozen drink or fountain drink in honor of 24/7 Day.

The offer is valid July 23-24 at all participating U.S. Pilot Flying J travel centers, One9 locations and convenience stores, the company said.

Free drinks are limited to one per guest, and no purchase is necessary.

First responders can also show I.D. to receive the freebie.

Find the nearest Pilot location here.

QuikStop

At QuikStop, frontline workers can enjoy a free Farmhouse blend coffee or fountain drink.

First responders must be in uniform and on duty.

QuikStop has locations across California and Nevada.

Find the one nearest you here.

St. Romain Oil Company/Y-Not-Stop

Enjoy a free chicken tender dinner and any size fountain drink if you’re a police officer, firefighter, EMT or Red Cross volunteer.

Electric linemen are also eligible for the freebie on 24/7 Day. First responders must be in uniform or show a badge/I.D.

St. Romain has a one Kansas location, and several across Louisiana.

Find one near you here.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb convenience stores are offering uniformed first responders and volunteers a free Farmhouse blend coffee or fountain drink. No purchase is necessary, but first responders must be in uniform.

Tom Thumb has stores across South Florida. Find the nearest one here.

TXB

Doctors, police, EMTs and other frontline workers can enjoy a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB 1 liter premium electrolyte water on 24/7 Day.

A valid ID or uniform is necessary to receive the freebie.

The convenience store has locations across Texas. Find one near you here.

Yesway

Yesway is honoring uniformed first responders and Red Cross volunteers with one free fountain, frozen, or coffee beverage of any size. They may also present a valid I.D. to receive the offer.

Yesway stores can be found in Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

Find one nearest you here.