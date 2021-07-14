‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes lists California mansion for $25M. Look inside

Television producer Shonda Rhimes has had a huge year. Not only is her medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” set to enter its 18th season, but her hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” just secured 12 Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday.

And to top it off, her elegant mansion in California’s trendy Hancock Park neighborhood just hit the market for $25 million.

The almost 12,000-square-foot home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2019 after White House decorator Michael S. Smith got his hands on it.

“My first thought was that it was ugly,” Rhimes described when she first saw the home as it was in AD. “And wrong. The house was ugly and wrong. Six years ago, standing on the curb, a baby on each hip, a ten-year-old by my side, in the shade of a for sale sign, all I could think was: What an ugly, wrong house.”

Then Smith worked his magic using “classic California – if a little bit romantic” style and turned the house into the home that Rhimes fell in love with.

“The home features numerous custom details including hardwood, crown molding, designer lighting, Venetian plaster, French doors, blown glass skylights and eight fireplaces, all creating a stunning backdrop for large scale entertaining and comfortable living,” the listing describes.

Highlights of the mansion are an eat-in chef’s kitchen and a butler’s pantry with a bonus catering kitchen – perfect for parties. There’s also a library, two-story salon, theater, snack bar and play room. The guest house also has its own hair salon.

According to Dirt, Rhimes also owns a two-bedroom penthouse in New York City and a duplex and English Country manor house in the same Hancock Park area.

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019, file photo shows Shonda Rhimes at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rhimes is the creator of successful dramas like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder.” She also just signed a new five-year deal with Netflix after delivering the streaming service her adaptation of the popular romance novels “Bridgerton.”

The listing is held by Ed Solórzano at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California.