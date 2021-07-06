National
Malibu beach house from Britney Spears music video lists for $44.5 million. See inside
Fans in the late 1990s became obsessed with pop star Britney Spears after her first single “Baby One More Time” became an international hit – and her second single, the bubble gum pop song “Sometimes,” was also a worldwide success.
And now the Malibu beach home featured in the music video has hit the market for $44.5 million.
Those who watched MTV’s “Total Request Live” (better known as “TRL”) will recognize the home from the popular video, which featured Spears dancing with her crew on a beach pier while watching a man — the supposed subject of the song —, play with his dog along the ocean.
“Situated on a towering bluff overlooking Nicholas Canyon and El Sol County beaches, the stunning ‘legacy property’ is a sight to behold!” Dirt said. “Last sold in May 1986, the current listing marks the first time the place has been on the market in 35 years! Owning a piece of pop history doesn’t come cheap, though!”
Features that stand out in the estate are a massive entertainment space with a wet bar and French doors that open up to a patio, upstairs cathedral ceilings, a 1,300-square-foot primary suite and two guest houses.
Spears has become a prominent fixture in the news after she spoke out against her 13-year “abusive” conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23.
