74-year-old mowing lawn dies when car swerves off road, lands on him, Delaware cops say

A Delaware man cutting grass was crushed to death when a passing car careened into his yard over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in front of the man’s home near Camden-Wyoming, about 55 miles south of Wilmington, according to Delaware State Police.

Authorities said the 74-year-old, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was mowing a grassy ditch when a 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe left the roadway and veered onto the shoulder before striking a culvert pipe. The impact sent the SUV careening into the man’s driveway.

The man using a push lawnmower was hit, and the car continued traveling westward before overturning in the man’s yard, pinning him underneath, police said.

Emergency crews took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 59-year-old driver behind the wheel of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was released after being treated by EMS, according to police.

No criminal charges have been filed yet, but authorities said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.