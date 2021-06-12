AP Week in Pictures: Global

Emely, left, is reunited with her mother, Glenda Valdez and sister, Zuri, at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Austin, Texas. It had been six years since Valdez said goodbye to her daughter Emely in Honduras. Then, last month, she caught a glimpse of a televised Associated Press photo of a little girl in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the United States. On Sunday, the child was returned to her mother's custody. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

JUNE 5 - 11, 2021

From the first day of China’s national college entrance exams, to a war-caused famine in Ethiopia, to a Baghdad kite festival, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

