Relative called to pick up drunk driver’s vehicle was also drunk, Washington cops say

A man tried to pick up a family member’s car after they were arrested for DUI in Bellevue, Washington. He was also arrested for driving impaired, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two family members ended up getting arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after a relative came to pick up the first driver’s car, police said.

The first arrest came last Thursday night, when police officers responding to a car wreck observed the driver showing signs of alcohol intoxication, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department.

Officers established probable cause to arrest the driver for driving under the influence and called a family member to retrieve the vehicle, the department said.

When the relative got there, he was also showing signs that he was drunk, according to the release. Officers again found probable cause and arrested the man for DUI, the department said.

Another family member was called and the vehicles and drivers were released to relatives, who were sober.