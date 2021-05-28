After outcry over contentious job listing, Indiana candy shop owner selling business

The owner of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana, whose job listing was met with backlash on Facebook, is selling the business. Screengrab from Google.

The owner of a candy shop — whose job listing was met with overwhelming backlash — now says he’s selling the business.

Randy Good, the owner of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana, told WISH on Friday he was selling “effective immediately” following outcry over the sexist job listing Facebook this week.

“I’ve been at this for 40 years. Perhaps folks are right, I’m out of touch,” Good said in a statement to WISH.

Good confirmed he is selling the shop in a statement to TODAY.

“The pressure from all this on this 62 year old who’s been doing this for 40 years is taking it’s (sic) toll on me and my family,” Good told TODAY in an email.

Last week, Good posted a lengthy job listing (since deleted) and shared his poor experiences with certain types of employee behaviors, including laziness, manipulation, lying and “worst of all combined, the splitters.”

“Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves,” Good posted. “...This my friends, is poison in action. These misguided gals have no end game. It’s just spreading and stirring all the while believing they are innocent. It’s such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots.”

Good said “it’s hard to deal with” especially because “many times they are good workers, which is even more frustrating.”

The Facebook post was hit with over 44,000 comments and Good posted an “apology” on Tuesday.

“I wish to begin with an apology,” Good said Tuesday. “As you may know there have been things typed onto this page that is difficult to read. But not from me!! ha!! I’m sorry for the language folks have placed in their comments. It’s just awful.”

In the same Facebook post, Good said “We all have benefited from the attacks and slander. They’ve provided even more resolve to be the best.”

In an interview that aired Thursday on WISH, Good said “Maybe I posted it without enough thought. Maybe I didn’t select the right words. For heaven’s sake, I barely made it out of high school. It’s not like I’m a word genius.”

By Friday, Good had announced he was selling the business.

In a statement to TODAY, Good denied his job listing was sexist.

“I listed my experience. Not anywhere in that post do I state I was looking for a particular kind of person or type. It does not say I like a particular gender over another. I’ve never discriminated, hated or mistreated anyone in my employ. There isn’t an ounce of evidence that exists on this earth to prove otherwise,” Good told TODAY.