795,000 chairs sold by Walmart recalled after some broke and caused broken bones

Sitting in a chair shouldn’t send you to the floor or the hospital. That’s why Cheyenne Products recalled about 795,000 Mainstay metal padded folding chairs and barstools.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.”

And the notice says Cheyenne knows about the weld breaking on 41 chairs, “resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one torn ligament.”

The Mainstay chairs and barstools were sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com from January 2014 through this past April. They come in heights from 18, 24 or 29 inches in black, brown, beige, bronze or gun metal gray. The recall alert contains a chart with the 14 UPC numbers and 26 model numbers of the seats in this recall.

Cheyenne is offering refunds on the chairs. To contact the company about your refund, register at the website; email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com; or call 833-351-1707, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

