Woman killed, man injured after confronting couple stealing TV, Washington cops say

A man and woman were shot after confronting a couple stealing a TV from a party in Yakima, Washington. The woman died and the man was in critical condition. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman was shot and killed after she and her boyfriend confronted a couple stealing a television from a party, Washington police said.

Her boyfriend was critically injured.

Diana Calixtro, 27, and Luis Cortes-Barragan, 27, confronted a couple who were trying to steal the TV early Saturday morning as the party at a house in Yakima wound down, witnesses told Yakima police, according to a news release from the department.

During the confrontation a 32-year-old man from Wapato pulled out a gun and shot them both, police said. The shooter and his girlfriend, a 23-year-old from Toppenish, then fled on foot, Capt. Jay Seely told McClatchy News in an email.

Authorities declined to name the man and woman.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., they found Calixtro outside the house with two gunshot wounds, according to the release. First responders performed CPR on Calixtro for 20 minutes before she died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

Barragan was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers later found the suspects less than a mile away from the scene of the shooting and took them both into custody.

The man was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault for pointing a gun at the resident of the house, according to the release.

The Toppenish woman is being help on suspicion of second-degree theft, police said.

Security footage from a house near the shooting showed the couple running through a yard and the man “attempting to hide something underneath a car in the driveway,” according to the release. Officers found a pistol hidden in that spot.