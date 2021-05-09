Recalled chairs sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, others have caused back and neck injuries

Chairs designed to have the sitter enjoying outdoor fresh air low to the ground have left sitters on the ground and injured. That’s why TJX recalled 92,000 outdoor wooden chairs this week.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The chairs can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.”

And TJX knows about chairs breaking or collapsing 18 times, 15 of which “resulted in minor injuries, including back and neck injuries and lacerations.”

Consumers can return the chairs to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods stores or sierra.com online for a full refund. Those with questions can call TJX at 888-520-0322, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.