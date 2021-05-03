Firefighters save child trapped in barrel – and leave souvenir, Tennessee officials say

Tennessee firefighters rescued a child who got stuck in a wooden barrel over the weekend. They signed the barrel for the child’s parents. Portland Fire Department

Parents in Tennessee were left with a souvenir after their 2-year-old son got stuck in a wooden barrel over the weekend.

Firefighters in Portland, Tennessee, said they were called to help free the child from the barrel on Saturday.

They worked with other emergency responders and hospital staff to safely get the child out, the Portland Fire Department said on Facebook. A photo shows crews chipping away at the wood.

Firefighters in Tennessee helped free a child stuck in a wooden barrel over the weekend. Portland Fire Department

The child’s mom, Kelly Strubing, told WKRN that her son got stuck in the antique barrel while visiting his grandparents Saturday. She and her husband drove him to a hospital.

The parents told NewsChannel5 reporter Nick Beres that the child got a popsicle after being freed.

They also asked the crew who freed him to sign the barrel, according to the fire department.

“Great job by everyone involved,” the department wrote on Facebook.