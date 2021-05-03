Glass-walled London estate where director Tim Burton once lived listed for $27 million

The former home was rented by the Hollywood director during his time creating the live-action remake of “Dumbo,” the New York Post said. Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

A home as unique as its previous tenant has landed on the London market for $27 million.

Interior Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

Hollywood director Tim Burton lived in the unconventional estate named the Eglon House, a five-bedroom, glass-walled house in Primrose Hill, as he created the live-action remake of the popular Disney cartoon “Dumbo,” outlets including the New York Post reported.

Interior Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

The glass-walled house was said to be inspired by the Maison de Verre, a cult mansion in Paris, France, that was built between 1928 and 1932, the Evening Standard said.

The London property was built in 2016 and has an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, steam room, floor-to-ceiling windows, a cocktail bar and a primary suite that is 2,000 square feet, according to People magazine.

Interior Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

“Elgon House is a unique home without a parallel in London,” Mark Pollack of Aston Chase said to People. “Secreted away at the foot of a peaceful mews, located in the very heart of Primrose Hill, the property is ideal for the growing number of super-prime buyers who favor maintaining a low profile.”

Indoor pool Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

The estate itself is composed of “two interlinked buildings set around a private courtyard and joined at basement level,” the listing said.

Interior Screen grab from RightMove.co.uk

“The house has been designed with flexibility in mind, and many of the spaces would suit a variety of uses. It could be used as a dwelling, as a commercial building, or as a combination of the two. It would work equally well for a family requiring guest / staff accommodation as it would for an art foundation requiring premises with significant spatial drama.”

Tim Burton attends the LA premiere of “Dumbo” at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Burton is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors/producers/screenwriters who has created such work as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”