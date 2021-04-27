Police chief training in Michigan church with ‘Killology’ speaker is canceled

DETROIT — Facing an outcry, the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police has canceled an upcoming training session in metro Detroit of local police chiefs featuring a controversial speaker. Retired Army Lt. Col. Dave Grossman often talks about how law enforcement can reduce its inhibitions to kill if needed in the line of duty.

Robert Stevenson, executive director of the police chiefs association, told the Free Press it made the decision to cancel the event — set for May 26-27 in an evangelical church in suburban Novi — after the group and the church had received complaints.

Stevenson said the training session was meant to address post-traumatic stress disorder issues that some officers may face after killing someone, such as in the recent case of a Dearborn police officer who took his own life last year after shooting a man to death in 2015.

Over the past week, videos of some of Grossman's previous remarks at training sessions about police shootings — including one about the feeling of sex after killing someone — have gone viral on social media, prompting criticism from advocates of police reform. On Sunday, the executive director of a Detroit group tweeted that Grossman was due to speak at Oak Pointe Church in Novi, asking people to contact the groups to object.

"We started getting complaints yesterday," Stevenson told the Free Press on Monday. "And I talked to some people and we just decided it's prudent to cancel it for now."

Stevenson, previously the Livonia police chief, said that "we got some complaints, the church got complaints." He said "my hope is that I can put Col. Grossman's people in touch with the people that have objections and they can find out what he's really teaching and address their concerns."

Grossman could not be reached for comment Monday by phone or email. In his bio on his website, he says he's the director of the Killology Research Group.

His bio says that he has spoken, consulted or advised extensively over the years, including in Michigan, to Michigan State Police, Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement, Michigan Department of Corrections, police departments in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, Deputy Sheriff's Association of Michigan, Macomb Criminal Justice Training Center, and Eastern Michigan University, among others.

"Since his retirement from the US Army in 1998, he has been on the road almost 300 days a year, for over 19 years, as one of our nation’s leading trainers for military, law enforcement, mental health providers, and school safety organizations," his bio reads. "He has five patents to his name, has published four novels, two childrens’ books, and six non-fiction books …"

He has was written and spoken about the psychology of killing and how soldiers and police can be trained to kill without feeling guilty. His book "On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society," deals with how American soldiers learned to overcome reluctance.

In 2003, he wrote a publication for the Michigan State Police training division titled, “Islamic Zealots, Corporate Predators, and the Attack on Democracy: A Moral Perspective On Our Current State of Affairs," according to his bio.

"Are You Prepared to Kill Somebody?” read the title of a profile of him in 2017 by Mother Jones magazine that raised questions about his training. A first-person article in Slate published last year on Grossman said: "A course from a prominent police trainer taught me to treat neighborhoods like battlegrounds — and to always be ready to kill."

Critics have said his views encourage a militarization of local policing that can lead to more fatal police shootings.

The event was to be held at Oak Pointe Church, a megachurch with several branches in southeastern Michigan. In addition to Grossman, another police expert was set to speak.

In a statement posted late Monday afternoon on its website, Oak Pointe Church distanced itself from Grossman, saying "our mission of 'making disciples to know Jesus and make Him known' is not in line with" Grossman's views.

"Oak Pointe Church has welcomed municipal organizations to host events and trainings at our Novi location over the years in an effort to be a good community citizen," the statement said. "The fact that we were unaware of the planned speakers and contents of the MACP (Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police) May 26-27 event is our responsibility. Even though this was not a church event, we are responsible for what we host in our building and therefore endorse."

The training that was planned was part of ongoing events by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police to help educate and train police leaders.

Stevenson said the training event that was initially planned "wasn't meant for the line officer," but more for police chiefs and executives who are dealing with how to cope with fatal police shootings.

He mentioned the case of a Dearborn police officer who shot and killed a Detroit man, Kevin Matthews, in 2015 and then took his own life last year.

"What we were having him come in to talk about and inform the chiefs about, specifically, was the PTSD and the psychological and physical aspect of what happens if you're ever involved in an incident" where a person is killed, Stevenson said. "One of the major impetus to this was at the end part of last year, there was a Dearborn officer that committed suicide and that was involved in a fatal force" shooting in 2015.

"Suicide's a problem," for some officers, Stevenson said. "So that was what we were having him talk about. I mean, he does have a military component, but that that's not applicable to the civilian side."

Stevenson said Grossman has been "traveling all around the world" doing presentations to medical, psychiatric and pediatric associations. Grossman has spoken to numerous law enforcement groups, from the FBI and U.S. Attorney Offices to state and local agencies, according to his bio.

In the video posted on April 22 on Twitter, Grossman is heard talking about an officer saying the sex he had after shooting someone dead was the best sex he had. It's a "perk of the job," Grossman said.

Stevenson said that clip of Grossman talking about sex after killing someone is "incomplete or it's edited to state a small portion of the presentation."

Oak Pointe Church in Novi had been scheduled to host a training session with police chiefs by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police with Dave Grossman, a retired Army lieutenant who has faced criticism for some of his remarks on police shootings. The event was canceled on April 26.

"I've not seen it, but I heard about it," Stevenson said of the viral clip. "And I talked to his people about" it.

"They said that was actually part of a whole paragraph where he's trying to explain the physiology and psychology of being involved in a fatal shooting," Stevenson said. "Some people can't eat, some people binge eat, some people can't sleep. … And he said at the end of it … sometimes it affects their sex life. One person even said they had the best sex ever. So he's trying to emphasize the adrenaline of what happens when somebody is" involved in a fatal shooting.

"But if you take that one section and put it in, that sounds terrible," Stevenson said. "If you put it in that whole litany of 'these are the different effects that it has on people,' it's totally different."

Regarding Grossman's training on reducing inhibitions to kill, Stevenson said that he hasn't heard Grossman's remarks on that, but in general "as far as standard police training ... the training is to shoot to the threat and keep shooting until the threat is no longer a threat."

"I've heard people say, 'well, you should shoot the gun out of somebody's hands,' " Stevenson added. "It's just not practical. You're taught at the Academy and everywhere else you're taught not to shoot, unless it's (an) eminent danger situation. And when they do, they train you to shoot the center of mass."

The debate over police training comes at a time of renewed focus on police killings after the guilty verdict this month in the case of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. And last month, the Sterling Heights mother of a 24-year-old Sikh man said that Shelby Township Police reacted with unnecessary force when they shot dead her son.

The activist group Detroit Will Breathe, which advocates for police reform, raised questions last week about Grossman, saying he has met with Shelby Township Police, which has faced criticism for how it handled Black Lives Matter protesters last year.

Oak Pointe Church said in its statement that some of Grossman's earlier remarks troubled them.

"The main source of our concern is the teaching of David Grossman, director of the Killology Research Group," the church said. "He has become a controversial figure due to his teaching around the topic of killing. In one of his online seminars he states, 'Any natural or learned resistance to killing, any sense of the sanctity of human life, any human emotions, any remorse or compassion at the moment of truth can all be overcome and overwhelmed with training' (Unit 2, from 'On Combat'). Because of this statement and other elements of Lt. Col. Grossman’s teachings, we cannot welcome him as a speaker at Oak Pointe Church."