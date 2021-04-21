National
Publix and FDA post a recall of vitamins that might have ‘metallic mesh material’
The makers of vitaFusion gummy vitamins recalled 13 lots over five varieties on Tuesday after determining the vitamins might have something very un-gummy-like.
Church & Dwight said it issued the recall after “investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period...”
Publix, which sells the 50-count bottles of Kids Melatonin and 90-count bottles of Fiber Well, posted the recall Tuesday. The FDA posted it Wednesday.
Here’s what’s been recalled:
▪ vitaFusion Kids Melatonin, 50-count bottles, lot No. WA03076268, expiration 11/2022.
▪ vitaFusion Fiber Well, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. WA02187020, expiration 8/2022; WA03086671 and WA03087521, expiration 11/2022. 220-count bottles, lot Nos. WA02487524, expiration 9/2022; WA03086273 and WA03087520 expiration 11/2022.
▪ vitaFusion Melatonin, 44-count bottles, lot No. WA03076270, expiration 11/2022; 140-count bottles, lot Nos. WA02608988, expiration 9/2022; WA03076990 and WA03077852, expiration 11/2022.
▪ vitaFusion MultiVites, 150-count bottles, lot No. WA03044959, expiration 4/2022.
▪ vitaFusion SleepWell, 250-count bottles, lot No. WA03077414, expiration 11/2022.
Church & Dwight is offering a full refund, although consumers can return the vitamins to the store of purchase for a full refund. To reach the company about refunds or questions, call 800-981-4710, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.
If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you call the manufacturer, in this case, Church & Dwight, at 888-234-1828.
Comments