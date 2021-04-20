McDonald’s is testing a new chicken breakfast sandwich in Sacramento. What to know

McDonald’s is testing a Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Sacramento restaurants. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) AP

McDonald’s chicken sandwich is getting a breakfast makeover.

The fast food giant has rolled out the Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich at some stores in the Sacramento area, KXTV reported.

The sandwich features a fried chicken filet topped with applewood smoked bacon and a honey sauce, sandwiched between your choice of a biscuit or English muffin, according to Delish.

McDonald's Tests New Crispy Chicken and Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches - https://t.co/G0AIMGloWx pic.twitter.com/3eGIwQ9rAL — Brand Eating (@BrandEating) April 7, 2021

The Crispy Chicken Breakfast is priced at $4.69, a little more expensive that its breakfast chicken counterparts — the McChicken Biscuit and Chicken McGriddle both cost $2.19, according to Brand Eating.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told KXTV the sandwich will only be available for a limited time at participating stores from Bakersfield to Lake Tahoe.

The release comes just two months after three new chicken sandwiches landed at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The release put the Crispy Chicken Sandwich — and its deluxe and spicy alternatives — in direct competition with Popeyes, which made a splash in 2019 when it took on Chick-fil-A with the release of its own chicken sandwich.

Since then, fast food restaurants including Taco Bell, KFC and Wendy’s have been duking it out over which chain can perfect the chicken sandwich.

When McDonald’s threw its hat in the ring, some experts questioned whether the chain’s offering would be up to snuff.

“I would bet big time that McDonald’s never competes in the chicken business,” restaurant marketing consultant Chas Hermann told Reuters. “They’ll definitely improve their chicken sandwich. It won’t win awards. They will have some of the very best marketing around it.”

Chicken sandwiches have become a fast food menu staple due, in part, to their versatility — experts say customers are craving chicken and the sandwich provides value, flavor and a portable option for diners on-the-go, Forbes reported.

Chains also undoubtedly saw Popeyes’ massive success following its chicken sandwich rollout, which has proven to be one of the most successful menu additions in fast food history, according to the outlet.

