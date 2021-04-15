7-year-old shot when dad fires at car during fight with mom, Michigan police say

A 7-year-old girl in Michigan is recovering after she was shot during a dispute between her parents, police say. Screengrab: WXYZ

A fight between parents left their 7-year-old daughter in the hospital with a gunshot wound, police say.

A dispute broke out between the girl’s parents around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Detroit home, police said, according to WDIV.

When the fight escalated, the mom got in the car with her daughter and tried to get away, the outlet reported.

As they were driving off, the girl’s dad emerged from a home with a rifle and fired several shots at the vehicle, hitting his daughter in the shoulder, police said, WXYZ reported.

The girl’s mom rushed her to the hospital where she was in stable condition, according to WJBK.

After the shooting, the girl’s father barricaded himself inside his home, the outlet reported,and soon surrendered to police.

Police told WXYZ the father was “heavily intoxicated” at the time of the incident. The dad’s 80-year-old father and his father’s girlfriend were said to be at the home when the shooting occurred, according to the outlet.

The names of the parents and daughter have not been released.

Police have not remarked on whether charges have been filed.

