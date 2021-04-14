News briefs

City council in Placerville, Calif., votes to remove noose from logo

The Placerville City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday to remove the noose symbol from the logo of the California city.

The “meeting has been a long time coming,” said Mayor Dennis Thomas.

The issue was first raised last summer when council members discussed removing the noose. The City Council decided to delay the decision in the hopes that pandemic restrictions would be relaxed in 2021, and an in-person meeting could be held to gather input from the public, said Cleve Morris, city manager.

When those hopes didn’t come to fruition, the council members brought it to debate Tuesday with over 150 people joining the meeting virtually.

The noose on the city’s logo is a symbol that is associated with the city’s Gold Rush-era name, Old Hangtown. At that time, violent crimes against miners – such as murders and robberies – became frequent in the small mining camps along the American River, “and before long, several merchants and miners had lost their poke of gold at knife point,” according to a city website.

Three men accused of committing such crimes were convicted by a jury and hung in 1849.

After a discussion last July, the City Council rejected the proposed redesign of the city logo, which removed the depiction of the noose, and instead opted to table the discussion to January.

Senate confirms Gary Gensler to lead SEC

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted 53-45 Wednesday to confirm Gary Gensler as Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, potentially opening the door to increased political and climate risk disclosures from companies.

Gensler will lead the agency amid growing calls for more public company disclosures from both Democrats and corporate shareholders. With his arrival, Democrats will have a majority on the commission.

Mandated corporate disclosure of political spending and climate risk merits a closer look given strong investor interest, Gensler said during his March 2 confirmation hearing.

Senate Banking ranking member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., referred to Gensler’s hearing comments when Toomey said on the floor Tuesday that he would vote against the nominee because it could lead to requirements that companies disclose information on global warming, political contributions and equity.

“Based on his record as a regulator in the past, I am concerned that he would use the SEC to advance an agenda not in its purview,” Toomey said. Securities law and securities regulation are not the appropriate vehicle to address global warming, political spending or racial equality, he said.

The mission of the SEC is to protect investors, facilitate capital formation, and maintain fair and orderly capital markets, Toomey said, adding that the economic recovery can be stymied if regulators propose inappropriate burdens.

Gensler was CFTC chairman for more than four years during the Obama administration.

—CQ-Roll Call

12 people missing after commercial boat capsizes off Louisiana

Search and rescue teams on Wednesday were combing through the Gulf of Mexico after a commercial vessel carrying 18 people capsized off the coast of Louisiana.

Coast Guard crews, with the help of several Good Samaritans aboard private boats, managed to pluck six survivors from the water overnight and resumed search operations around 9 a.m. local time.

The Coast Guard said it had sent a pair of cutters, two smaller boats, a helicopter and an airplane to assist in the efforts.

The 129-foot lift vessel, named Seacor Power, overturned about eight miles away from its destination of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a coastal town nearly 100 miles south of New Orleans, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard. It started taking on water Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. as severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts struck the region.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III confirmed the boat “ran into some trouble with the wind and the sea” in the hours leading up to the sinking, according to the New York Times.

“We continue to pray for everyone who is on that vessel, as well the families, as well as the Seacor Marine families,” Chaisson said during a press conference early Wednesday morning.

“We continue to pray for the rescue operators who are out there continuing to help bring these people home.”

—New York Daily News

Iran warns US time is short as nuclear talks face crisis

Iran warned the U.S. that time’s running out on its troubled bid to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, as an attack on a major Iranian atomic facility and Tehran’s subsequent vow to enrich uranium nearer to weapons grade risk plunging multilateral talks into crisis.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the disruption on Sunday at Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, which Iranian officials blamed on Israel, had “unleashed a dangerous spiral.”

Addressing the Biden administration, Zarif said that there was “not much time” and “no alternative” for Washington other than to return to the multiparty accord and remove U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The warning from the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat came ahead of talks in Vienna on Thursday to be attended by Iran, the U.S., three European nations, China and Russia.

The negotiators are trying to restore the beleaguered landmark agreement and map out a path for both Washington and Tehran, which escalated its enrichment work in response to sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, to return to full compliance.

Those efforts have been plunged into crisis since Sunday when the unclaimed strike at Natanz prompted Iran to double down on its atomic activity and start purifying uranium to 60%.

China, which has repeatedly called on the U.S. to rejoin the deal, strongly criticized the attack, which Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said had left matters at a “critical juncture.”

France, Germany and the U.K. condemned Iran’s enrichment escalation in a joint statement, arguing it brought the Islamic Republic closer to a nuclear weapon.

—Bloomberg News

