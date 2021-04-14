No, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar isn’t replacing Diet Dr Pepper. Here’s what to know

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar comes in three flavors — original, cherry and cream soda — and is now available nationwide. Dr Pepper

If you’re a Diet Dr Pepper fan, the company has some good news — its new collection of sugarless beverages won’t replace the old favorite.

Last week, Dr Pepper announced the nationwide release of Zero Sugar, a line of zero-calorie Dr Pepper beverages that come in three flavors: original, cream soda and cherry.

Some wondered whether Dr Pepper Zero Sugar would replace the company’s current diet offering, but a spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News that Diet Dr Pepper isn’t going anywhere.

“Diet Dr Pepper is here to stay and continues to be a popular brand among consumers,” the spokesperson said. “Dr Pepper Zero Sugar is an all-new separate beverage that delivers Dr Pepper’s one-of-a-kind flavor with zero sugar.”

Diet Cherry Dr Pepper may be a different story. The company told one Twitter user that Diet Cherry Dr Pepper is now Zero Sugar Dr Pepper Cherry.

That's because Diet Cherry is now Zero Sugar Dr Pepper Cherry, Jenny! Send us a DM and our Consumer Care team can help you look for your favorite flavor's sweet new look near you https://t.co/yggpFx14SM — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) April 10, 2021

So what makes Dr Pepper Zero Sugar different than Diet Dr Pepper?

The flavor, according to Eat This, Not That. Dr Pepper Zero Sugar tastes much more like the real thing than Diet Dr Pepper does (think Diet Coke versus Coca-Cola Zero Sugar).

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar beverages get their sweetness from both aspartame and acesulfame potassium, The Takeout reported. Diet Dr Pepper, on the other hand, is sweetened only with aspartame, making it less syrupy than the new line.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar beverages are sold in 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles, 2-liter bottles and half-liter bottles.

