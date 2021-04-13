Mid-century CA home of singer Trini Lopez sells for $2 million at auction: See it

The 1961-vintage Palm Springs home of late singer and actor Trini Lopez sold for over $2 million Tuesday, according to Heritage Auctions.

Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale, said the final bid price was the highest for comparable properties in more than 10 years.

“The family is thrilled with the home’s ... sale price,” Nate Schar, director of Luxury Real Estate for Heritage Auctions, said in a news release. “It is a classic among Palm Springs’ Mid-Century homes because it remained virtually untouched since its construction in 1961, which is difficult to say about most other homes of its kind. Trini bought the house in 1968 and lived there for the rest of his life, nearly 60 years, and lovingly preserved the home’s original mid-century modern features.”

The buyer of the home was not disclosed by the auction house.

Heritage is also selling many of the recording artist’s possessions in a May 1-2 auction. The Trini Lopez Collection includes five of his coveted electric guitars. The entire Lopez collection may be viewed on HA.com.

The “well-known celebrity home retains many original features including a stamped-brick façade, exposed beams, tongue and groove ceilings, Masonite and patterned cinderblock walls, original mirrored walls, built-in buffet, Hawaiian blanket breeze blocks, and (the original) pool and spa,” according to the auction website.

The estate — spanning 2,521 square feet — includes a casita with kitchenette. Lopez used the casita as his personal office and music studio. Sitting higher than neighboring homes on .28 acres, the property features unobstructed and soaring views of the San Jacinto Mountains in a private setting. The midcentury modern design creates seamless indoor-outdoor spaces.

The home is located at 1139 Abrigo Road, Palm Springs.

“It is a fine example of the era’s cutting-edge architecture in Vista Las Palmas, which defined the Southern California modernist style,” according to Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Collaborating with Alexander Construction, Palmer & Krisel architects designed the home. The partnership designed more than 20,000 homes throughout Southern California.

Other features of the Lopez estate include a rare triple-barrel vaulted courtyard and original built-in buffet mirrored walls.

The Lopez home was formerly listed for $1.575 million in 2018.

Lopez recorded the 1963 cover of “If I Had A Hammer,” originally written by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays. He was signed by Frank Sinatra’s label, Reprise Records. The Mexican-American musician appeared in the film “The Dirty Dozen” in 1967 with Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown and Donald Sutherland.