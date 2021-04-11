The Rock wants to pay for your guacamole — but there’s a catch involving tequila

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is picking up the tab for an order of guacamole — if you try his tequila. Tremana

Guacamole fans, rejoice! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to pick up the tab for an order of guac.

The catch? You’ll have to try his tequila, Teremana.

Between May 1 and 5, try any cocktail made with the small batch tequila, and The Rock will pay for an order of guacamole.

The actor said he hopes the offer will help support restaurants and bars that were hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels,” he said in a news release. “This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business.”

Here’s how it works:

Order a cocktail made with Teremana and a side of guacamole at the restaurant or bar of your choice. Be sure to keep your itemized receipt — you’ll have to upload it at GuacOnTheRock.com. You may also be able to scan the receipt’s QR code in some establishments.

Once approved, you’ll be reimbursed up to $10 through Venmo.

Teremana and The Rock have capped reimbursements at $1 million nationwide.

You can find a list of restaurants and bars that serve Teremana here.

You must be at least 21 and a U.S. resident to participate.

You can find the full list of rules here.

