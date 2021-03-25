Florida lowers vaccine age to 40 staring Monday, and all adults on April 5

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida will open the COVID-19 vaccine to people 40 years and up starting Monday and then to all adults on April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

“We have made great progress, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot,” DeSantis said in a video announcing the expansion.

Last Friday, DeSantis lowered the eligibility age to 50, saying enough seniors had been vaccinated to offer the shot to younger people.

By April 5, everyone 18 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida with 70% of the state’s over-65 population having gotten the shot, DeSantis said.

“We are ready to take this step,” the Republican governor said.

Florida joins several other states, including Texas, Georgia, Indiana and Tennessee, in announcing an upcoming expansion of vaccines to all adults. West Virginia, Alaska and Mississippi have opened up vaccines to all adults already.

President Joe Biden has set a target date of May 1 to open the vaccine to all adults.

Vaccines can be found at a variety of locations. Appointments can be made through the Florida Department of Health’s registration website. Pharmacies at Publix, Winn-Dixie, CVS, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart are also offering the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, nearly 2.7 million people in Florida had been fully vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health.