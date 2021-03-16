8 dead in Atlanta-area spa shootings; 1 suspect captured

ATLANTA — Officials have captured a man suspected in one of three shootings across metropolitan Atlanta that left eight people dead Tuesday.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one person injured, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was captured Tuesday night in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

The deadly shooting near Acworth took place around 5 p.m. local time, according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. Five people were shot, with two declared dead at the scene and three taken to the hospital with injuries. Two of those injured later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors near one another on Piedmont Road, according to interim Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant. Piedmont Road was shut down in both directions as police investigated at the two businesses: Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa.

Police first responded to Gold Spa, where they found three women dead from gunshot wounds inside the business, spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. While investigating the scene, officers were called across the street to another shooting at Aromatherapy Spa, where they found another woman dead from a gunshot wound inside.

Officials have said it is too early to tell whether the incidents are connected, but the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian. Atlanta police said that all four victims on Piedmont Road appeared to be Asian women. Officers have been dispatched to check nearby similar businesses and patrols have been increased in the area, Chafee said.

In Cherokee, Georgia Highway 92 was temporarily shut down around 5 p.m. as officials investigated the shooting in the 6000 block near the intersection with Bells Ferry Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

It appears all five victims were shot inside the business, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulled up about 4:50 p.m., minutes before the shooting.

The shopping center is closed to the public as investigators search for ballistics, fingerprints and other evidence. The investigation is likely to last several hours, officials said.

The busy highway was temporarily stopped in both directions as it filled with patrol cars, ambulances and a fire truck.

———