Private island compound with 4 homes listed for $8 million in Washington. Have a look

The 29-plus acre estate is on the San Juan Islands in Washington state and has four houses.
The 29-plus acre estate is on the San Juan Islands in Washington state and has four houses. Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

Ever dream of living in the luxurious seclusion of your own private island compound surrounded by lush scenery? Now you can — for $8.25 million dollars.

A 29-plus acre estate in the San Juan Islands, northwest of Washington state, features four homes and 4,000 feet of waterfront access, the listing said.

IMG_7421.jpg
Island Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

The property, known as Blakely Island even comes with it’s own marina that can house up to two yachts.

IMG_7420.jpg
Private dock Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

The privacy, the views and the proximity of the homes to the water makes it feel like you’re a part of the sea and the islands,” said the owner, Janet Taggares, to Masion Global.

IMG_7425.jpg
View Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

The compound is composed of four houses, each with their own names: The Caretakers’s House, the Hill House, the Duplex and the main houses, known as the Cook Shack.

IMG_7426.jpg
Living room area Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

“The area is private and quiet and abounding in flora and fauna,” Taggares said. “We are seeing interest from folks with large yachts, those looking to create a family estate for many to come enjoy and people who want to escape the craziness of the current state of affairs on the mainland.”

IMG_7428.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

The island is accessible by plane or boat.

IMG_7429.jpg
Deck view Screen grab from Engel & Volkers Seattle Eastside

