Pamela Anderson lists California compound for $15M as she heads to Canada. Take a look

Pamela Anderson lived in this Malibu, California, house for two decades after purchasing it in 2000 for $1.8 million. Screen grab from Architectural Digest

Pamela Anderson, who shot to fame during her “Baywatch” years, is bidding America adieu and is headed for her native Canada. She has listed her Malibu, California, home of two decades for $14.9 million and has announced she’s moving back to her home country, multiple news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, have reported.

“Many sexy, fun times were had here,” Anderson told the New York Post.

Outdoor area Screen grab from Architectural Digest

Anderson purchased the land in 2000 for $1.8 million and built the stunning compound herself, the Post said.

Living room area Screen grab from Architectural Digest

“The 5,500-square-foot beachfront home holds four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms spread across a main home and a detached lofted guesthouse, and is located in the guarded and gated Malibu Colony community,” Architectural Digest said. “The two structures are separated by a large pool outfitted with a swim-up bar and surrounded by a sun deck; the outdoor space, surrounded by avocado, olive, and orange groves, also includes a broad covered dining area, a grotto-inspired hot tub next to a steel fire pit underneath the guesthouse, and private beach access.”

Kitchen Screen grab from E!

The first floor of the main house features an open concept living room and kitchen, while one of the bathrooms has a Picasso-style bathtub, E! Online described. On the second floor, a balcony awaits with a wood deck and amazing views.

View Screen grab from E!

“The homeowner was instrumental in executing the vision of a sustainable lifestyle with a thoughtfully sourced nod inspired by iconic mid-century architecture yet keeping the contemporary beach lifestyle within the legendary Malibu Colony enclave,” listing agent Tomer Fridman of The Fridman group said in a statement to E!.

Actress Pamela Anderson attends the Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The Canadian-American actor/model began her career in Playboy Magazine before moving to television and film.