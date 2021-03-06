18-year-old Capitol rioter wants to go home to his ‘loving family’ who drove him to DC

A Georgia teen charged for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot now admits he “was wrong” for his actions and hopes to spend his pretrial days with his folks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday.

Bruno Cua, 18, is the youngest of more than 300 people accused of having stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of former President Donald Trump and has been in custody since his Feb. 5 arrest.

Hoping U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss might take pity on him, Cua vowed “not to step one foot out of line,” not least because he “will never be the same person” after a month behind bars, according to his Thursday letter to the judge, obtained by the newspaper.

“Your Honor, I understand that you are concerned that I may be a danger, that I may act upon things I said,” Cua began his note, admitting his pre-riot social media activity was “innaproprite (sic).”

“I will absolutely never act on what I said,” said the teen, who may fare better in drama school than he did with treason, pointing to his “forever changed heart.”

The alleged insurrectionist said that he “will never be the same person, jail has had its full effect me (sic)” as he’s now “completely humbled, deeply remoursefull (sic) and regretful!

“After all, thats (sic) what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor,” said Cua.

In addition to claiming he’s “lost those aggressive feelings” and is no longer political in the least, Cua — one of the few rioters whose breach landed them in the chambers of either the House or Senate — pledged to “dillegently (sic) abide by any and all conditions the court places on me” if released before trial.

The only thing he wants is “to be reunited with my loving family” who he misses “more than anything in the world, I have never been away from them like this.”

The teen, whose lawyers say he was “impressionable” and merely parroting violent speech and ideas online, was previously denied bond on Feb. 12, according to AJC.

Cua supposedly parroted again on the day of the riot, when prosecutors say he wrote that he wanted to “lock the swamp rat tyrants in the capitol and burn the place to the ground,” according to the outlet.

His parents, Joseph and Alise Cua, who wrote to Moss that they “had no thought that Bruno would ever get involved” in the insurrection, reportedly drove the teen to Trump’s D.C. “Save America” rally, which preceded the riot.