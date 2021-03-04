NHL team allegedly photoshopped masks on fans in stands. And the backlash was swift

Tuesday night’s game was the first time fans had been allowed back into PPG Paints Arena. Twitter screen grab from @penguins

After fans were allowed inside the PPG Paints Arena to see their Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time in almost a year, the team is facing some harsh backlash after appearing to photoshop masks onto folks in a Twitter post.

We just had to say this again...



Thanks for the continued support, Penguins fans.



We can't wait to see you tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/f3KGjhHWR0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2021

On Wednesday, the team had tweeted out the photo along with a caption thanking fans for their support, and Twitter sleuths were quick to point out that the photo might have been the product of some talented photoshop editor.

Along with a quote from head coach Mike Sullivan talking about the loyalty of the Penguins fan base, the photo was edited to show that three fans — who apparently didn’t cover their noses — were wearing their masks properly.

People were not exactly thrilled.

... three people in that picture have their masks photoshopped on https://t.co/WL961w1bwQ pic.twitter.com/pzMGeGHLG7 — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) March 4, 2021 Enforce the mask rule instead of altering the photo. Silly. — CronkiteProject (@bezsylk) March 4, 2021 I see you cropped the woman out that wasn’t wearing a mask .... I wonder why lmao. Quality standards — jessica (@jcsgreenscreen) March 4, 2021 We're just gonna let the Penguins get away with photoshopping masks onto fans, huh — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) March 4, 2021

The original photo was posted by Penguins sports reporter Taylor Haase, according to Insider. Haase also pointed out that health and safety violations were running rampant at the team’s first home game with fans since the COVID-19 global pandemic shut down the sports world in March of 2020.

The Penguins have not responded to a request for comment from McClatchy News.