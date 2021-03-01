‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston lists his California beach house. Take a look

Actor Bryan Cranston is having himself a year. While he didn’t take home a Golden Globe for his Showtime miniseries “Your Honor” on Sunday, he is making waves by putting his net-zero carbon footprint beach house in Ventura, California, on the market for $4,995,000.

“I put my heart, soul and blood, sweat and often tears into it, and I’m glad because it was such an artistic endeavor, and yet functional,” the “Breaking Bad” star said in a news release. “There’s something lovely about creating something with tremendous pride and effort and turning it over … letting someone else take it to the next level of appreciation. I hope a family buys it so that their kids and grandkids all come to visit, and they can jump in the ocean and learn how to swim or surf and go for walks on the beach — look at the dolphins that come by almost every morning and afternoon.

“And end of the day, on the deck, share a glass of wine with friends as you watch the sunset into the horizon.”

The house, dubbed “Three Palms,” is a two-story work of art that spans over 2,450 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The house also has custom furniture and an art collection that can be bought along with the home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The sale is being handled by John Perkins and Katie Walsh with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“At the end of a private road on a peaceful stretch of beach between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, this home was expertly designed to showcase the best of sustainability and luxury,” Perkins said in the release. “A true net-zero build, the home’s combination of energy efficiency, solar and recycling systems help it produce as much energy as it uses, making it one of the most remarkable green homes ever built in California.”

FILE - Bryan Cranston accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for “Network” at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2019, at in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Cranston is best known for his portrayal as Walter White, a science teacher turned meth drug kingpin in the award-winning series “Breaking Bad.” He also starred in hit series “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Seinfeld” and most recently, the drama “Your Honor.”