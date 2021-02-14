National

Park Service gets cheeky with Valentine’s Day messages. Here are some of the funniest

The National Park Service posted several cheeky valentines to Facebook Sunday.
Valentine’s Day is upon us, but if you’re having a tough time finding the right words for your sweetheart, the National Park Service has some suggestions you’d probably be better off ignoring.

The agency took to Facebook Sunday to share a collection of valentines inspired by nature and the nation’s parks — and some of them are pretty funny.

Take a peek at some of the best.





Parks fans loved it, begging the agency to print and sell the valentines or put them on t-shirts. Others hopped on board, making their own offerings in the comments.

“NPS Happy Valentine’s Day! I’d climb a mountain to be with you!” one person wrote.

“Perfect... how about ‘(you’re) Grand, Canyon be mine?!?’” wrote another.

“How about, ‘I got my Zion you?’” a third wrote.

The post had been liked more than 12,000 times and shared more than 4,000 times as of Sunday morning.

Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  

