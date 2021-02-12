Man dubbed ‘Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker’ denied bond, remanded for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot

A California man dubbed the “Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker” was denied bond and remanded to jail Friday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and appeared Friday in federal court in Norfolk, where a judge granted a government motion for continued detention , online court documents said.

The recent resident of Ventura, California, was photographed wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the riot that stormed the Capitol amid the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, paperwork filed by prosecutors said.

He is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area without lawful authority.

“We’re taking our country back,” Gonzalez allegedly said in a video he recorded during the deadly uprising, prosecutors said.

“Yeah, this is the most protected building,” he laughed while marching around inside and pointing out officers, according to the complaint.

“Time to smoke weed in here!” Gonzalez yelled as he panned the camera to himself inside the Rotunda, officials allege.

FBI investigators reviewed multiple YouTube and Snapchat videos to identify Gonzalez and piece together his movements, his charging documents state.

Prosecutors said one YouTube clip titled “The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker explains why he did it” shows video of someone asking Gonzalez why he decided to casually light up during the chaos.

“Freedom,” Gonzalez allegedly responded.

Multiple witnesses have identified Gonzalez to authorities, including a family member, the FBI said.

The paperwork alleges Gonzalez recently had been renting an Airbnb in the Washington, D.C., area.

Attempts to reach his public defender, Rodolfo Cejas, were not immediately successful Friday.