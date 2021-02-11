Tyra Banks nabs $4.7M oceanfront California estate with, um, dated decor. Take a look

The supermodel bought the Malibu oceanfront estate for $4.72 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

On the outside, the 4,100-square-foot Malibu house that supermodel turned power boss entrepreneur Tyra Banks purchased for almost $4.72 million appears to be an ocean-lover’s dream property with its striking views of the Pacific. However, on the inside, the estate needs a once-over from someone not obsessed with the set design from a “Miami Vice” episode.

Foyer area Screen grab from Realtor.com

This just means it’s perfect for Banks, who has become quite the celebrity house flipper. The TV tycoon has purchased several California homes, renovated them, and then “sold them for a profit” over the past few years, according to Architectural Digest.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

This particular four-bedroom, four-bathroom home hovers right over the water off the Pacific Coast Highway and offers panoramic views of the deep Neptune. Inside, an open floor plan has floor-to-ceiling glass windows to take in the seaside beauty. The primary suite comes with a “focal fireplace, a walk-in closet and an oceanfront terrace,” the New York Post reported.

Bedroom view Screen grab from Realtor.com







“The Saltillo tiles that pave the walled and gated courtyard entry continue into a cavernous double-height atrium bathed in natural light thanks to a ribbon of clerestory windows and a gigantic industrial skylight,” Dirt.com elaborately described. “A fireplace in the wood-floored living room takes the foggy nip off the frequently chilly coastal climate, and glass doors open the sunset-view room to a deck that cantilevers over the water.”

Deck view Screen grab from Realtor.com

Dirt also noted that the home’s most prominent feature is the rooftop terrace with it’s breathtaking views of the coastline.

Banks began her career as a model at the age of 15 and went on to become one of the most powerful television personalities in Hollywood, Biography.com reported. She created the realty shows “America’s Top Model,” and her own talk show, “The Tyra Banks Show.” She is also a New York Times bestselling author for her young adult novel “Modelland.”