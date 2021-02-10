6-year-old crashes his father’s pickup into neighbor’s home, Arizona police say

A 6-year-old boy who found his father’s keys drove his pickup truck into a neighbor’s house in Glendale, Arizona, police say. Screengrab from KPTV video

When Ligia Visoan’s sister woke up Tuesday morning, she wasn’t quite sure what had happened.

“She was asleep, she heard the noise and debris on her head, she woke up and she said she thought she woke up in hell because everything was so pitch black,” Visoan told KNXV. “She just kept feeling things falling on her.”

A 6-year-old boy had snatched truck keys off a counter while his father prepared for work, then he somehow crashed the pickup into a neighboring home at 6 a.m., KPTV reported.

“We thought it was a drunk driver,” said neighbor Julia Espinoza, KNXV reported. “But it was a 6-year-old little boy.”

The crash caused a gas leak in the home, AZ Family reported.

The boy was not hurt. Visoan’s sister suffered cuts and bruises after being flung across the room into closet doors by the impact, KPTV reported. A broken water line flooded the house.

Police say the child somehow pulled the pickup truck out of the driveway in reverse, then put it in gear and passed three homes before crashing into the fourth, AZ Family reported.

The boy’s father heard the engine and ran outside, but the child had already crashed, KPTV reported.

A neighbor ran to the pickup truck and discovered the boy, who told him, “I’m 6 years old and I’m stuck,” KNXV reported.