Truck plunges 70 feet off ramp and lands upright on interstate, Wisconsin video shows

A tense video captured the moment a truck flew off a ramp and plunged 70 feet onto a Wisconsin interstate.

The driver lost control of a red pickup truck on an elevated ramp and skidded over snow piled against the barrier wall before falling onto Interstate 94 on Saturday, Feb. 6, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic video shows the truck flip and violently land upright on I-94.

Two people helped the driver until sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. The driver was conscious and didn’t “show signs of impairment,” authorities say. Milwaukee firefighters transported the driver to a local hospital.

The crash happened in West Allis, a suburb of Milwaukee.