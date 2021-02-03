Igloo catches fire in the parking lot of a grocery store, Virginia officials say

An igloo caught fire in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Forest, Virginia, officials say. Photo from Forest Fire Department on Facebook

An igloo fire in the parking lot of a Virginia grocery store has sparked more questions than answers.

The Forest Fire Department rushed to the scene of a “single story” igloo outside of a Kroger store. With smoke rising from the igloo and fire inside, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

“There are no reported injuries at this time,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

But a mystery remains: How does an igloo catch on fire and who built it?

The fire department didn’t release the cause and officials didn’t immediately respond to questions on Wednesday afternoon. It appears someone dug out an entrance and hole inside a pile of snow cleared from the parking lot.

Another mystery: Whose “eyes” seem to be peering from inside as smoke rises into the sky?

Facebook users guessed an animal such as a cat or raccoon, or a reflection from lights in the parking lot. Another wondered if they belonged to a Yeti, the mythical snow creature.

The fire department hasn’t offered an explanation.

The unusual fire gained lots of reaction from Facebook users — include plenty of sarcasm.

“There goes my igloo insurance, through the roof!” one person wrote.

“Please tell me there was an aggressive interior search, extensive overhaul and a building inspector requested!” another person posted.