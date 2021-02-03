Jon Bon Jovi’s waterfront New Jersey mansion on market for $20 million. Have a look

The Euro-inspired chateau was designed by New York based architect Robert A.M. Stern who was the former dean of Yale School of Architecture. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Sure, it might look like a chateau straight out of Netflix series “Bridgerton,” but the posh New Jersey estate that’s on the market for $20 million actually belongs to rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

According to Realtor.com, the mansion, located in Red Bank, New Jersey, previously was listed with an air of mystery since it came with the note “Price upon request” in 2020.

The 18,000-square-foot mansion, known as High Point Estate, has brick courtyards, French balconies and wrought-iron accents on the property. Inside, the six-bedroom, seven-plus-bath features a 50-foot living room with 12-foot ceilings, a movie theater, large dining room, family room with beamed ceilings and a kitchen with a brick barrel ceiling.

“The interior was masterly painted by internationally acclaimed Pierre Finkelstein, his realistic wood graining, intricate glazing, 18th and 19th-century patinas, gilding, handmade plaster finishes, ornamentation, custom-cut stenciling and architectural trompe l’oeil is detailed throughout the home,” the Christie’s International Real Estate listing describes. “The first and second-floor foyers are intricately hand-painted Venetian plaster in a design that appears textured but smooth to the touch.”

Upstairs, the family wing with a study and four en suite bedrooms (which includes a grand primary suite complete with a balcony) rests. There is also a second wing with its own entrance for guests.

The estate was built in 1999 and designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, a former dean of the Yale School of Architecture, Realtor.com said. It’s located an hour outside of Manhattan, right at the feet of the Navesink River.

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi is a songwriter, record producer and actor who is best known as the frontman of the Grammy Award-winning band Bon Jovi. The 58-year-old was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009. Most recently, Bon Jovi performed at the Celebrating America event following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.