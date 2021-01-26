National
You can rent DC home of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner for $18,000 a month. Take a look
Now that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are joining her father in sunny Florida, their prestigious Washington, D.C., house is up for grabs for $18,000 a month.
A lot of political heavy hitters live in the Kalorama neighborhood where the home is located, including former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, according to the rental listing on realtor.com.
A rental listing on realtor.com describes the house as “one of the most well known and photographed houses on the planet, given (its) recent tenants.”
“Minutes to airports, downtown, seconds from Rock Creek Park and very quick access to neighboring Maryland and Virginia,” the listing says. “There is not a more prestigious neighborhood in Washington, DC.”
The roughly 7,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six and a half baths, five wood-burning fireplaces, a primary suite with a soaking tub and a deck that overlooks the garden.
The house has been a touch point for political banter during the family’s stay, the most recent being when The Washington Post reported that the estate’s bathrooms were off-limits to the couple’s Secret Service detail.
Trump and Kushner don’t own the home. They rented it for $15,000 a month, The Wall Street Journal reported in April.
Ivanka Trump served as senior adviser and the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship under the administration of her father, former President Donald Trump. Kushner is the son of real-state developer Charles Kushner and also served as an adviser to Donald Trump.
Comments