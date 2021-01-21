Original Starbucks store vandalized in Inauguration Day protests, Seattle police say

The original Starbucks in Pike Place Market was vandalized in Inauguration Day protests, Seattle cops say. Seattle Police Dept./@SeattlePD

Protesters vandalized the original Starbucks store in Seattle, police said.

Seattle police made several arrests Wednesday after a group of Inauguration Day protesters damaged property and were accused of assault, the police department said.

Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos. pic.twitter.com/l2HnB4Tvp5 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Windows of the original Starbucks at Pike Place Market were shattered, photos show, and the storefront was damaged.

“Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos,” police said on Twitter.

The 1,000-square-foot store typically has a line “stretched down the street,” according to Starbucks.

Thousands of tourists and locals visit the location regularly, the company said. The store has been open for nearly 50 years.

The Starbucks store is just one of multiple buildings damaged in the protests Wednesday. Police shared photos of an Amazon Go store and the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse , which were both vandalized.

At least three people were arrested, according to Seattle Police.

Some protesters were demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and carrying banners that “Anti-ICE,” according to KOMO News. Other protesters spray-painted threats against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on buildings, KXLY reported.