These fishing knives have caught on fire. That’s why about 128,000 have been recalled

A fishing knife is expected to cut a catch, not burn the surroundings, especially when not in use. Which is why Rapala recalled 128,000 Rechargeable Fillet Knives on Tuesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.”

Rapala knows about this happening 12 times, “in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas,” the alert says.

This covers rechargeable knives with model No. RRFN, black and gray handles, “ION” and the Rapala logo on the handle. Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm, the Rapala website and other outlets sold the knives from March 2011 through December 2018.

Rapala Fillet Knife.png
The recalled Rapala Fillet Knife U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Rapala is offering to replace the battery if it doesn’t have a white “ETL” label on it. Customers whose batteries fit that description or have questions about the recall can contact Rapala at 800-874-4451 or custserv@rapalausa.com.

