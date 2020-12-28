Grenade sold to unsuspecting customer at NC antique mall could explode, ATF warns

The ATF is looking for a hand grenade purchased from a North Carolina antique store, which may actually be live and able to detonate. Screengrab from ATF Charlotte twitter

Workers at a North Carolina antique mall thought a hand grenade they sold over the summer was little more than a harmless paperweight, but according to federal officials, it may actually be live and ready to explode.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the grenade, which was purchased from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach, on June 13, according to a news release.

“The grenade, thought to be inert, may contain materials that could degrade [and] explode,” the ATF statement said.

The agency is asking for the public’s help locating the grenade and the person who bought it.

Anyone who purchased a grenade from the store on June 13 is asked to call 704-716-1800.

Last year, a live grenade was found at a thrift store in Durham — inside a dresser someone had donated — the News & Observer previously reported.

Nobody was harmed, and a hazardous disposal team got rid of the explosive.