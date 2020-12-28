‘Game of Thrones’ star sells California retreat for millions. Dragons not included

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke sold her Venice, California, estate for $4.4 million. Shown is the family room. Screen grab from Neue Focus/Los Angeles Times

A Venice, California, home fit for Westeros royalty recently sold for $4.4 million. Emilia Clarke, otherwise known as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” sold the property, according to listing agent Pinnacle Estate Properties.

The architectural wonder of an estate was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger Architects, a firm “that crafted a modern retreat with indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room,” the Los Angeles Times said.

Living room Screen grab from Neue Focus/Los Angeles Times

While the entire home makes an elegant statement, the centerpiece of the sophisticated abode is floor-to-ceiling shelves with a sliding ladder in the 15-foot living room on the bottom floor of the 2,817 square-foot wonder.

Primary suite. Screen grab from Neue Focus/Los Angeles Times

Upstairs in the primary suite, horizontal windows that stretch across the room let in natural light, bringing the suite to life, while the gigantic walk-in closet and posh spa bathroom would make Cersei Lannister green with envy.

Primary bathroom Screen grab from Neue Focus/Los Angeles Times

According to Observer, the British actor bought the two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in June 2014 for $4.64 million. Though after a year of ownership, Clarke listed the property as a $25,000-a-month rental.

Actress Emilia Clarke poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020. Joel C Ryan Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Clarke gained worldwide recognition as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones,” a role that earned her four Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She’s also starred in “Terminator Genisys,” “Me Before You” and “Last Christmas.”

In 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.