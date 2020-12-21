Zac Efron’s stunning $5.9 million California compound hits the market. Take a look

Custom fireplace. Screen grab from Realtor.com/The Agency

Earlier this year, actor Zac Efron had a hit on his hands with the premiere of his Netflix documentary, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” and now he’s looking to carry that luck over into the real estate world with his scenic Los Feliz home that hit the market for $5.9 million.

The actor purchased the 5,644 square-foot home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 2013 for $4 million, which seems like a relatively sane price given the knockout city views from almost every window and balcony.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood Hills compound is in good company with other celebrity estates and “architectural landmarks such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Mayan Revival-style masterpiece known as the Samuel-Novarro House.”

Inside, the sunlight casts off wood floors throughout the house while custom fireplaces catch the eye, giving the Zen-like structure a feel of cool comfort. Down the floating stairs, an indoor-outdoor game room awaits. Outside, a spa is part of the dining patio and water runs down to the pool below.

The 33-year-old Efron captured the attention of world with hits like “High School Musical” and “Baywatch.” He has been expanding his versatility with the Netflix documentary series where he journeys around the globe with wellness expert Darin Olien.

