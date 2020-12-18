‘It’s natural, let it happen,’ man told Georgia postal worker before attack, feds say

A southeast Georgia man is headed to prison for a violent attack on a U.S. Postal Service worker last year, federal authorities announced Friday.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Traveyon Wilcox of Donalsonville to 42 months in prison on one count of assault on a federal employee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Middle District said in a news release.

Wilcox pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2019, court documents show.

His prison stint will be followed by three years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

“Wilcox’s actions were disturbing and despicable,” Acting U.S Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement. “Assaulting a postal worker is a federal crime, and those who attempt to harm employees of the U.S. Postal Service will be prosecuted.”

According to court documents, in March 2019 a bat-wielding Wilcox confronted the postal worker as she was delivering mail and wrapped his arm around her neck, saying, “It’s natural, let it happen.” He also tried forcing off some of her clothes, according to an indictment filed last year.

Fearing he would rape her, the postal employee hit the gas on her mail truck and, at the same time, tried to fight off her attacker by hitting him again and again, prosecutors said.

Their tussle caused the truck to crash into a nearby porch, according to the release. Wilcox took off on foot but was caught by police not long after the postal worker called 911.

“Wilcox later told investigators he had thoughts of doing terrible things to the postal worker, including murdering her,” prosecutors said.